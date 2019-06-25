Getty Image

Ariana Grande has plenty of experience when it comes to musical theater: She did a lot of children’s theater growing up, and last year, she was part of NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween special. Now Deadline reports that she will be diving back into the world of musicals, as she will star in a Netflix adaptation of the Broadway show The Prom. Ryan Murphy will direct and produce, and Grande is part of a strong cast that also includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells.

The musical, which was nominated for multiple Tony Awards this year, follows a group of struggling musical actors, who decide to revive/kickstart their careers by throwing their support behind an attention-grabbing cause. This leads them to Emma, a high school senior from the fictional Indiana town of Edgewater who was not allowed to bring her girlfriend to the prom.

The role of Emma has yet to be cast, but Grande will play Alyssa, a popular high school student and the daughter of the head of the PTA. Meanwhile, Streep will play Dee Dee Allen, who worked with Corden’s Barry Glickman on a musical about Eleanor Roosevelt, which flopped. They then team up with less experienced Broadway actors Angie Dickinson (Kidman) and Trent Oliver (Andrew Rannells) to look into Emma’s situation.

Grande is also set to produce the soundtrack alongside Murphy and manager Scooter Braun. Also good news is that Grande already has great chemistry with Corden, as she proved during her episode of Carpool Karaoke and during their trip to an escape room.