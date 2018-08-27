Ariana Grande’s New Album ‘Sweetener’ Broke A Historic Streaming Record While Hitting No. 1

#Ariana Grande
Senior Music Writer
08.27.18

Getty Image

It wasn’t enough for Ariana Grande to notch the third No. 1 album of her career with her latest project Sweetener. No, she had to break a new record along the way as well. Billboard has recently confirmed that Grande’s fourth album officially logged the largest streaming week for a pop album by a female artist. The songs on Sweetener collectively accumulated a staggering 126 million on-demand audio streams in its opening week alone, helping account for 231,000 copies sold overall.

What’s more, Sweetener also notched the biggest streaming week for any non-hip-hop effort ever by a woman as well. She might have secured the prize for the top-selling album by a woman in 2018, but that distention still belongs to Cardi B’s album Invasion Of Privacy. Grande has always done pretty well on the charts, but entered new territory with Sweetener, knocking Travis’s Scott’s blockbuster project Astroworld off the top of the charts, while keeping Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Post Malone at bay.

Though his album Scorpion may be months old by now it still continues to sell at a massive clip. In fact, it was the long shadow of Drake that held Ariana’s last release Dangerous Woman from securing the No. 1 album in the country back in 2016, when Views was still racking up crazy numbers well into its third month out of the box.

Sweetener is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.

