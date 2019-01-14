Getty Image

Following the announcement of her historic Coachella headlining show, Ariana Grande has announced some date changes for her upcoming Sweetener World Tour. Grande’s tour was originally supposed to wrap June 26 in Toronto, but the singer has switched some dates to make the travel surrounding her two weekends in Coachella more reasonable. (With the original tour schedule, Grande was supposed to jet back and forth between the midwest for her Sweetener shows and Indio for Coachella.)

Fans with tickets to the tour need not worry, though. Two shows, in Omaha and Raleigh, have been canceled, but ticketholders have full refunds forthcoming. The rest of the affected midwest tour dates have been rescheduled and moved to late June and July, and Grande has added a new show out west — Las Vegas on May 11. Tickets for the new show will be available to the general public on Friday, January 18.

Check out Grande’s 50-stop Sweetener World Tour itinerary below, with the newly rescheduled dates bolded.

03/18 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/22 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

03/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

03/30 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

04/21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

04/25 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

04/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/02 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

05/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

05/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

05/17 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

05/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/23 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

05/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/31 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/01 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/04 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/07 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/08 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/10 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

06/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

06/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/26 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/29 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

07/01 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

07/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

07/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/11 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena