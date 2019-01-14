Following the announcement of her historic Coachella headlining show, Ariana Grande has announced some date changes for her upcoming Sweetener World Tour. Grande’s tour was originally supposed to wrap June 26 in Toronto, but the singer has switched some dates to make the travel surrounding her two weekends in Coachella more reasonable. (With the original tour schedule, Grande was supposed to jet back and forth between the midwest for her Sweetener shows and Indio for Coachella.)
Fans with tickets to the tour need not worry, though. Two shows, in Omaha and Raleigh, have been canceled, but ticketholders have full refunds forthcoming. The rest of the affected midwest tour dates have been rescheduled and moved to late June and July, and Grande has added a new show out west — Las Vegas on May 11. Tickets for the new show will be available to the general public on Friday, January 18.
Check out Grande’s 50-stop Sweetener World Tour itinerary below, with the newly rescheduled dates bolded.
03/18 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/22 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
03/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
03/30 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
04/21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
04/25 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
04/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/02 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
05/17 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
05/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/23 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
05/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/31 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/01 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/04 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/07 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/08 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/10 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
06/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/26 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/29 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
07/01 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
07/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
07/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/11 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Join The Discussion: Log In With