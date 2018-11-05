Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun confirmed on Twitter today that Fifth Harmony breakout Normani will be opening for Grande on her upcoming Sweetener tour. The pair are a perfect match of dance-pop and powerhouse voices, and Normani is a huge star on the rise. Though she’s only released three songs as a solo artist, she’s already collabed with superstars like Calvin Harris and Khalid, and has spent nearly every week this year on the Billboard charts in one capacity or another.
Normani only has a few songs as a credited solo artist, but fans can expect to hear material from her upcoming debut solo LP on tour. (And if we’re really lucky, she might even drop the album before then, too.) Tickets for the Sweetener world tour were released for general onsale today. Check out Ari and Normani’s tour dates below.
03/18 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/22 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
03/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
03/30 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/07 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/10 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/18 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
04/20 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
04/25 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
04/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/02 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
05/17 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
05/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/23 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
05/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/31 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/04 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/07 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/08 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/10 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Join The Discussion: Log In With