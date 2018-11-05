Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun confirmed on Twitter today that Fifth Harmony breakout Normani will be opening for Grande on her upcoming Sweetener tour. The pair are a perfect match of dance-pop and powerhouse voices, and Normani is a huge star on the rise. Though she’s only released three songs as a solo artist, she’s already collabed with superstars like Calvin Harris and Khalid, and has spent nearly every week this year on the Billboard charts in one capacity or another.

Normani only has a few songs as a credited solo artist, but fans can expect to hear material from her upcoming debut solo LP on tour. (And if we’re really lucky, she might even drop the album before then, too.) Tickets for the Sweetener world tour were released for general onsale today. Check out Ari and Normani’s tour dates below.

03/18 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/22 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

03/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

03/30 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/07 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/10 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

04/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/17 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/18 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

04/20 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

04/25 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

04/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/02 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

05/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

05/17 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

05/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/23 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

05/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/31 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/04 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

06/07 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/08 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/10 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

06/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden