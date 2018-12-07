Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With the Avengers: Endgame trailer making the rounds, a hilarious, Infinity War-themed Youtube parody of Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next‘ is going super viral. The remake, created by aspiring voice actor Arif on his channel HeyItsAzerrz, finds the comedic talent taking on the character of T’Challa, The Black Panther, to recap the plot of the most recent Avengers film which saw half the universe’s population (and a sizable portion of the super-heroic cast) disappear in a snap.

While Arif’s usual content appears related to gaming, with videos “trolling” online sessions of the popular game Fortnite, this departure might just add to his 3.7 million subscriber count. Snatching the finger-snapping melody from Ariana Grande’s giant hit (I’m not sorry), Arif-as-T’Challa adopts a parody of Chadwick Boseman’s painstakingly researched Wakandan accent from the Black Panther film and revises the “Thank U, Next” of the catchy chorus into “now we’re dust.” The video even comes with a spoiler warning, but honestly, if you spend any amount of time on the internet, you probably know how Infinity War ends by now. If not, you probably won’t feel so good about watching the video, but at least the sunny keys of the song should soften the blow.

The track picked up even more steam on Twitter, where a user who posted a speechless reaction to the video picked up over 9,000 retweets and 19,000 likes in just a few hours.