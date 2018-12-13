Getty Image

Even though Ariana Grande released her latest album Sweetener in August, the world is already looking forward toThank U, Next, her upcoming record that some believed would be released this month as her second album of the year. However, it looks like fans will probably have to wait until 2019 for the Sweetener follow-up, since Grande isn’t optimistic that she’ll be able to release Thank U, Next this year.

Responding to a tweet from a fan asking for a snippet of new music, Grande wrote, “how bout this *casey frey voice* if i don’t get to give you the album this year (which it’s looking like i won’t be able to) i will give you another snippet before the end of the year. deal ?”

how bout this *casey frey voice* if i don't get to give you the album this year (which it's looking like i won't be able to) i will give you another snippet before the end of the year. deal ? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 13, 2018

Grande is more responsive to her fans on Twitter than most artists of her caliber are, and because of that, she has shared a lot of info about Thank U, Next over the past couple days. She said of the 13-song album, “A lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence).” She also wrote, “We’re finalizing these mixes and arrangements now. I’m very happy with all of it. Lots of strings so. You know me. My heart meltssss.”