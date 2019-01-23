Getty Image

Ariana Grande was originally hoping to release her upcoming album, Thank U, Next, before 2018 came to an end, but that never happened. Since then, fans have been wondering when the record would surface, and now it’s been confirmed: Along with the 12-song tracklist, Grande also revealed that the Thank U, Next release date is February 8.

Grande previously said of the tracklist that she took one song off the album in favor of a more lighthearted one, saying, “I added a fun one (lol) to replace one that i decided i don’t think wanna share w the world.” Based on song titles alone, it sounds like “a fun one” could refer to album closer “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

She also previously said of Thank U, Next, “A lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence).” She also wrote, “We’re finalizing these mixes and arrangements now. I’m very happy with all of it. Lots of strings.”