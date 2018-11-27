There aren’t a lot of artists who can get the world excited about a trailer for a music video, but in 2018, Ariana Grande is one of those people. Over the past couple weeks, Grande has been sharing behind-the-scenes looks at her upcoming video for “Thank U, Next,” and the clip is inspired by early-2000s rom-coms like Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, Bring It On, and Legally Blonde. The video hasn’t come yet, but Grande did just share a brief trailer for it, and it definitely teases a star-studded video.

It opens with YouTube star Colleen Ballinger, better known as “Miranda Sings,” as a high school student talking to the camera, saying that she got pregnant because of an unfounded rumor that Grande was pregnant. Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett is also in the clip, as well as Troye Sivan, who says, “I heard she’s a lesbian now and dating some chick called Aubrey.” That’s a reference to an initial misunderstanding of the song’s lyrics, when she refers to herself as “Ari”: “I know they say I move on too fast / but this one gon’ last / ’cause her name is Ari / and I’m so good with that.”

Watch the teaser for the “Thank U, Next” video above.