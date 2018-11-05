Ariana Grande Says Therapy Has ‘Saved Her Life So Many Times’

Getty Image

A lot has been going on in Ariana Grande’s life lately, most notably her break-up with former fiance Pete Davidson and the loss of Mac Miller. That’s a lot for anybody to handle, and Grande says that therapy plays a big role in helping her get through it all.

In response to a fan who tweeted, “who is ariana’s therapist and are they accepting new clients,” Grande wrote, “lmaoaoo this is funny as f*ck but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible.”

The singer previously talked about how she has been in therapy for a decade now, saying of the process, “It’s work. I’m a 25-year-old woman, but I’ve also spent the past handful of years growing up under very extraordinary circumstances. And I know how that story goes.” She also described the mental health issues she dealt with following the Manchester bombing, saying, “I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere. I’ve always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before. There were a couple of months straight where I felt so upside down.”

Grande also addresses themes of self-care on her just-released new song, “Thank U, Next.” She sings about her exes on the track, and reveals that she’s moved on to somebody else (who is actually herself): “Plus, I met someone else / We havin’ better discussions / I know they say I move on too fast / But this one gon’ last / ‘Cause her name is Ari / And I’m so good with that.”