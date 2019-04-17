Getty Image

Ariana Grande just finished weekend one headlining Coachella, which is one of the most influential music festivals in the world. And, with the back-to-back release of Sweetener and Thank U, Next, she’s on the kind of streak that few artists ever achieve — much less while they’re as young as she is.

Her appearing on Time‘s annual 100 Most Influential People list is kind of a no-brainer then, and getting Troye Sivan to write the blurb honoring her was another excellent idea, as the two artists have collaborated on the extremely underrated, wildly excellent single “Dance To This” off Sivan’s Bloom, and he appeared in her record-breaking “Thank U, Next” music video.

Read what he wrote for Time, about Ari below, including that she’s “the biggest artist in the world.”

“Through just about the craziest storms and whirlwinds I can imagine, Ariana Grande remains the most real person I’ve met. I’ve always thought the world is privy to actual, genuine emotion — be it heartbreak, empathy, generosity, resilience, strength — and I believe that’s exactly why the world keeps falling deeper in love with Ariana. Wearing her heart on her sleeve and in her work, she oozes those emotions in abundance. Armed with a full comprehension of how the world consumes music today, she is an industry game changer. Having released not one but two critically acclaimed, record-breaking albums just a few months apart — the latter, Thank U, Next, was written in just a few weeks — Ari is breaking the rules and is a force who understands how music should work in 2019. Her love of her fans and of music guide her every move. But my favorite moments with Ari are the quieter ones. When I, like so many, have been inspired by that resilience, love, care and heart in someone I’m lucky to call my friend. Now she’s the biggest artist in the world, and that’s kind of a no-brainer to me. I can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Check out the full list here.