Fans Think Ariana Grande Has Uncredited Vocals On Mac Miller’s New Album, ‘Circles’

Mac Miller’s first posthumous album, Circles, was released today. Looking through the tracklist, one thing that stands out is the record has no features. That may not mean there are no guests on the album, though, as some people suspect one song features uncredited vocals from Ariana Grande, who famously used to date Miller.

The song “I Can See” features female backing vocals harmonizing with Miller, and that voice sure does sound a lot like Grande’s. Furthermore, Vulture reached out to a representative of Miller and asked about Grande’s rumored presence on the album, and the rep had “no comment.”

In #MacMiller newest album #Circles the track “I Can See” appears to have hidden vocals from Ariana. 🖤👼 pic.twitter.com/or0PMMx2qL — Ag4Culture | Fan | (@Ag4Culture) January 17, 2020

Grande has not spoken about her possible involvement with the song, but on the day before its release, she tweeted what seemed like a cryptic teaser of her low-key appearance on Circles. Yesterday, she wrote in a series of tweets, “i love adding more harmonies than anyone will ever notice or hear that no one ever asked for or needed. i really love nothing more i promise. like unless someone physically pulls me out of the booth i won’t stop adding things. someone come get me.” She also shared the Circles album art on her Instagram Story last night.

i love adding more harmonies than anyone will ever notice or hear that no one ever asked for or needed — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 16, 2020

i really love nothing more i promise — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 16, 2020

like unless someone physically pulls me out of the booth i won’t stop adding things. someone come get me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 16, 2020

There are definitely some fans who support this theory:

Me hearing Ariana’s vocals in the back of I Can See 🥺😭 #Circles pic.twitter.com/IpfOKuo69C — Little Bitch (@bbenitez4899) January 17, 2020

someone tell me if it’s Ariana singing the harmonies on ‘I can see’ before I cry — maybe: britt (@bjhags) January 17, 2020

ariana’s vocals in i can see by mac. my heart is broken pic.twitter.com/oSX0NqA8a9 — 𝒹 (@notneedyatall) January 17, 2020

i’m listening to mac’s new album and low key i am pretty sure it’s ariana’s vocals on “i can see” ??? i’m crying pic.twitter.com/7NVUoQz17m — Michelle Platti 🎄🌈 (@michelleplatti) January 17, 2020

Listen to “I Can See” above, and read our review of Circles here.

Circles is out now via Warner Records. Get it here.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.