Fans Think Ariana Grande Has Uncredited Vocals On Mac Miller’s New Album, ‘Circles’

Mac Miller’s first posthumous album, Circles, was released today. Looking through the tracklist, one thing that stands out is the record has no features. That may not mean there are no guests on the album, though, as some people suspect one song features uncredited vocals from Ariana Grande, who famously used to date Miller.

The song “I Can See” features female backing vocals harmonizing with Miller, and that voice sure does sound a lot like Grande’s. Furthermore, Vulture reached out to a representative of Miller and asked about Grande’s rumored presence on the album, and the rep had “no comment.”

Grande has not spoken about her possible involvement with the song, but on the day before its release, she tweeted what seemed like a cryptic teaser of her low-key appearance on Circles. Yesterday, she wrote in a series of tweets, “i love adding more harmonies than anyone will ever notice or hear that no one ever asked for or needed. i really love nothing more i promise. like unless someone physically pulls me out of the booth i won’t stop adding things. someone come get me.” She also shared the Circles album art on her Instagram Story last night.

There are definitely some fans who support this theory:

Listen to “I Can See” above, and read our review of Circles here.

Circles is out now via Warner Records. Get it here.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

