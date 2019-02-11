When Ariana Grande dropped “7 Rings” at the end of last month, what should have been a triumphant reveal of her final Thank U, Next single before the album’s release became a tangled online debate about attribution and appreciation. She was accused of duplicating the song’s content, flow, and video concept from Black and Latinx hip-hop artists, including Princess Nokia, Soulja Boy, and 2 Chainz, who was later added to the song’s remix. Now, the song’s co-writers have weighed in on the controversy, defending it from those accusations and denying that they intended to copy or disrespect anyone’s style.
Tayla Parx, one of the song’s credited writers, told Vulture: “We’re at a time in music where all of these lines are being blurred. Now we’re able to break through what we thought hip-hop music was or pop music was and kind of ignore all of those. (Ariana’s) allowed to fuse everything. I think it’s important. It’s important to fuse all of these things to really bring us together, so we can look left and right at these award shows and see different kinds of artists.”
Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Njomza also responded to the accusations in an interview with NPR, saying, “There’s always going to be an issue with something, no matter what the whole situation is. I feel someone’s gonna find something wrong with something. And I’m just gonna leave that at that. I know I like it but I don’t really remember that day, we were drunk. … I don’t really remember who exactly brought that flow on. But I mean, once the flow was there, nobody was mad at it.”
While Ariana later apologized for the controversy, the backlash didn’t stop “7 Rings” from topping the Hot 100 chart, or Ariana’s album, Thank U, Next from dominating the discussion with its oblique references to Mac Miller and multifaceted production. Ariana may not ever really get to “release music like a rapper” as she once said, but it looks like she’ll be just fine, even without showing off the contents of her rhyme book.
Julie Andrews should be the most aggrieved party…
That’s an interpolation, for which the rights holders were surely compensated. Try again.
“There is no new thing under the sun” is what I think the point is, Aaron. Regardless of who is being accredited, this has been done before. I’m not really sure what your argument is; though, given your post/comment history you’re likely just looking to antagonize.
DeputyDawg dont be dense. Sampling and interpolating has always existed in pop and rap. You and your aptly titled outdated friend “G funk Era” both sound old out of touch and bitter on purpose
So we’re at that point in SJW-ism. By that account every non-black artist, from rock to hip-hop, has culture appropriated something. But then if you look at blacks in America and Africa it’s pretty clear the former have done quite a bit of culture appropriation themselves. Outrage.