Ariana Grande’s Awkward Teen Choice Awards Kiss Is The Zapruder Film Of GIFs

I’ve watched Lost‘s Ian Somerhalder awkward attempt at kissing Ariana Grande during last night’s Teen Choice Awards at least three dozen times, and it never gets old. Grande confidently strolls over to accept her award for Best GIF for Pervs, or something, only to be met with an unexpected smooch, which she tries to avoid…I think? I’m not sure what her intention was. A hug? Did she think the kiss was going to come from a different angle? Who is that weird kid in the background in the bathing suit? We need Kevin Costner to take us through the GIF, step by step, back to left. Whatever the case, Somerhalder and Grande look about as smooth as I do when I’m greeted with a “cool handshake.”
I’ll say it again; Ariana Grande over Selena Gomez, all day every day, and it’s not even remotely close.
I hate the fact that I actually have an opinion on this.
SG is forever tainted by the Bieber-cooties.
This opinion was formed on the basis of cold, hard faps.
I still prefer Selena, she’s hotter. She’s over with Gayber.
have you guys seen the picture of selena in the transparent blank tank top ? That will change your opinion forever
Liz Gillies over Ariana Grande
Egh. Grande just looks like a pretty little thing that is used to guys doing all the work. Gomez looks like she has no self esteem and will do some crazy shit to win your approval. Ergo, Gomez > Grande. . . for now.
Gomez ….all the way….NSFW-ish….
[www.celebjihad.com]
Grande has has plastic surgery done and looks nothing like how she used to and it isn’t cuz she was like 12 when she first started acting either. She’s like 22 and if you look at pics of her when she was 18 or 19, you’ll see the difference, and not just weight loss either.
Selena is all natural.
Anyway, why choose? Throw in Victoria Justice (and probably the rest of the girls from that show) and have a ball.
An 8 ball that is.
It does look like she leans back and to the left.
To the left, to the left.
All those hair extensions make her head look like a dead palm tree
I think it makes her look like a busted Charo.
You ever get the impression that Ariana Grande doesn’t “get” sexiness? Like, she knows she’s conventionally attractive, but isn’t sure what to do with it?
Like in those Victorious GIFs – the other girls try to look all sultry, and she’s just standing there with mouth hanging open.
yeah, pretty much.
Considering the plastic surgery at such a young age, yeah. Confidence issues for sure.
Why is she insisting on stealing Charo’s look?
Stop insulting Charo.
She’s barely half a “coochie”.
@ Berrguyrob
Slow clap……
True story: she is a terrible human being. An absolute monster to the people around her. I’ve worked with legitimately famous people, light years beyond this vapid wig with eyes, who have been nothing but humble and kind – or if they’re stressed at least still show some sort of humanity. This little girl is a pure terror. Rude, unreasonable, and downright mean. We watched her berate a crew member for bringing her down’s syndrome-stricken sister on set [to meet someone else, not this fucking taint], literally telling the girl that nobody cares about her and that she’s not important. She’s a future “where are they now?” in the making. A trivia question. Nothing more.
Yeah, she wouldn’t blow me either.
I too was denied a blowjob. Actually that gif is pretty close to how my interaction with her went
I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that if she was mean to a kid with Down’s syndrome it probably would have come out somewhere besides here before now.
Good for you, dude. You weren’t there. I guess if it’s not on the internet it couldn’t have happened.
Is she twelve because she looks twelve
all the better AMIRIIIIGHT!?
14. But let’s not split hairs (or shave ’em for that matter).
Don’t know anything about her. But that clip makes her look like a little bee-atch.
Ariana, SG, Miley? There’ve gotta be better choices for todays’ young.
Send all 3 my way.
I’m no fan or Ariana but you guys insulting her because she dodged a kiss is seems unfair. I mean, why is Ian trying to kiss her without her permission in the first place? Maybe she just didn’t want his lips on hers. Maybe he shouldn’t be a perv.
Maybe she should recognize “‘The rules of accepting awards”, by Adrien Brody.”
It looks like/would make sense he was just trying to kiss her cheek, if that is perverted you should not leave your house. …It happens a lot.
Apparently this girl & Seinfeld have something in common. [www.youtube.com]
I think you should look up what “insult” means.
Who?
I know. I’m completely lost here.
Who is she? What does she do?
I found a video. Made it 20 seconds before wanting to kill myself.
You watched the wrong video
No, I don’t believe there’s a right one.
If I want music, I’ll go with a thousand more talented options.
If I want to ogle a generically attractive 21-year-old, I’ll go with one that shows some skin.
Hell, if I just want a brain-dead pop sensation that’ll be a punch line in three years, there are still more interesting options than this.
She looks like the marketing team at Nickelodeon fucked the coke dealer at MTV.
PASS.
Pass….the coke that is, lol.
Are we sure “Ariana Grande” isn’t a Starbucks drink or a Taco Bell entree?
+1
I’m surprised no one here hadn’t already made this joke like 6 months ago lol.
My personal favorite is the dangling right hand. She goes for the trophy/surf board, then the kiss comes, and the right hand just goes dead.
Maybe these Nick/Disney girls really are robots and the people working her circuits didn’t see it coming either, and they panicked and let those control switches go in order to make sure she didn’t blow the guy on stage instead.
If Ian Somerholder goes to give you a kiss….You fucking kiss that stud.
^^^THIS
No means No and her face said “Oh Hell No!!”
I think she likes ’em older.
That’s what I’m screaming !
Right!? The fuck is wrong with her? I’d stick my tongue straight down his throat.
as a 34 year old man without kids or nieces he really gives a shit about, I’m proud to say who the fuck are any of these children?
Ha! She even gave him the shoulder pat! That’s brutal.
Way to go, Grande.
Why the fuck is Ian Somerhalder, who is 35, hosting a Teen’s Choice award show?
Oh, you just know that Hansen was behind the stage asking him to have a seat.
Plus, that’s been the whole problem with the teen choice awards from its inception. Only “teens” can vote. But people on the show can also be in their 20’s, 30’s, etc.
So that’s where that 90’s boy band has been this whole time lol.
Didn’t Madonna host that show when she was in her 60s?
I don’t know how I am a (casual) fan of hers, but I guess I am. and so, I think I am needed to say something about some commentators on this thread, probably.
whoever this is, even if you don’t know her, is the story more about her and if you are old enough to care about her or not, or is it about THIS (pretty funny) GIF?!
some people, man. they just repeat the same comments and feel like they’re cooler when they admit that they don’t like Uproxx featuring some stuff they don’t care about. SMH.
(excuuuuuse me. I have too much time on my hand, and don’t know what to do with my life. feeling somewhat offended by non-important jokes helps me through the afternoon.)
FWIW, I think she was simply gonna turn her head to the right, but he turned to his left, and it threw her off, resulting in the awkwardness. Nothing more.
Maybe the dodged kiss was awkward, but according to TMZ the greenroom handjob was both classy and affectionate.
Fuck MTV. Burn it all to the ground. Summarily execute every one of the execs. Rinse, repeat every 2 years.
I fail to see what the fuck is so special about this girl.
She’s every woman and yet not
That was on Salmhalder. Dude leans far too right to kiss her. It looks like he’s going for the lips.
I think she was gonna turn her head to the right, but he turned his to the left and she had to switch, resulting in the awkward moment. Nothing more.
Why is no one addressing the fact that she dodged IANS KISS?! I mean what is life? I can’t.
Thought sure the dude was gonna be James Franco when I clicked on this…
y’all know that Dan “The Rough rider” Schneider got to bang her like crazy