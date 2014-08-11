Ariana Grande’s Awkward Teen Choice Awards Kiss Is The Zapruder Film Of GIFs

#Ariana Grande
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.11.14 68 Comments

I’ve watched Lost‘s Ian Somerhalder awkward attempt at kissing Ariana Grande during last night’s Teen Choice Awards at least three dozen times, and it never gets old. Grande confidently strolls over to accept her award for Best GIF for Pervs, or something, only to be met with an unexpected smooch, which she tries to avoid…I think? I’m not sure what her intention was. A hug? Did she think the kiss was going to come from a different angle? Who is that weird kid in the background in the bathing suit? We need Kevin Costner to take us through the GIF, step by step, back to left. Whatever the case, Somerhalder and Grande look about as smooth as I do when I’m greeted with a “cool handshake.”

Via @cjzero

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ariana Grande
TAGSARIANA GRANDEAWKWARD KISSESIAN SOMERHALDERTEEN CHOICE AWARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP