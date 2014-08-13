Ariana Grande’s ‘Break Free’ Music Video Is All About The Rocket Boobs

08.13.14

Thousands of years of human evolution have lead to this moment, where a Nickelodeon star can shoot rockets from her boobs at a robot. In the kitschy Guardians of the Galaxy-meets-“Oops!…I Did It Again” music video for “Break Free,” Ariana Grande plays Captain Kirk’s wet dream of an explorer — alien slave traders are killed, the Prime Directive is ignored, and yes, rocket boobs. Your move, Katy Perry.

