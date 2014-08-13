Ariana Grande’s ‘Break Free’ Music Video Is All About The Rocket Boobs

Thousands of years of human evolution have lead to this moment, where a Nickelodeon star can shoot rockets from her boobs at a robot. In the kitschy Guardians of the Galaxy-meets-“Oops!…I Did It Again” music video for “Break Free,” Ariana Grande plays Captain Kirk’s wet dream of an explorer — alien slave traders are killed, the Prime Directive is ignored, and yes, rocket boobs. Your move, Katy Perry.
Featuring Zedd? Well, that explains a lot.
Now THAT woukd be interedting, not this below-average piece of pop mediocracy.
And yet McCurdy is the one blamed for their new show not getting a second seasons…
McCurdy doesn’t have a 4 octave range and a #1 album, going on two #1 albums.
I’m not sure as to her range but McCurdy did have a single at #1 on iTunes which I feel shouldn’t be dismissed.
And yet I gave a dismissive wank.
She confuses my pee pee
So, basically a real life version of Aphrodite from Tranzor Z
WELL I GUESS ITS TIME FOR LUNCH!
Also, FACT: They use Tranzor Z stamps in Japan.
Really could have used a bit more Beats by Dre product placement near the end there.
There was product placement?
I’m really disappointed to be the one pointing out the Barbarella and Flash Gordon nods in this video.
FLASH! AH-AAAAAAAAH! SAVIOR OF THE UNIVERSE!
She ain’t that Grande.
Sex Boob-Bomb!
My rocket just took off
Objectively attractive yet no sexiness.
Objective good singer but no soulfulness.
Is this the future? Cause it kinda sucks.
Subjectively*
Subjective*
No no, I understand the difference. Technically, by the definitions of “attractive” and “good voice”, she is those things. But there is no substance.
So she wants to be Jane Fonda in Barbella now?
I kinda dig it.