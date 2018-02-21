Arkells Are Being Flown To The Olympics To Perform For Team Canada, All Thanks To One Tweet

02.21.18

Arkells have earned their spot in the upper echelon of Canadian music over the past decade: Their three most recent albums have peaked in the top 5 on the Canadian charts, and they have multiple singles that have found themselves at or near the top of the Canadian rock and alternative charts.

With their most recent album, 2016’s Morning Report, they even have a sports anthem on their hands: “Knocking At The Door,” which they released as a single in 2017, played during this year’s Super Bowl broadcast, and it’s also appeared on NHL and MLB broadcasts. It also popped up during the current Olympics: Yahoo Canada Sports shared a video of Canadian athletes getting medals on the podium with the song playing in the background, and that was the start of Arkells’ journey to Pyeongchang.

