Arroyo Seco Weekend

You’ve got to hand it to Goldenvoice, they’ve really found a way to please everyone. As Coachella has become an oasis for a younger-leaning audience in love with pop, hip-hop, and some rock, many of their past attendees have aged out of it. For those interested in more of a cool cache, there is FYF Fest. If you are more of a diehard rap fan, there is Camp Flog Gnaw. If you, uh, live in New York, you’ve got Panorama.

And then there is Arroyo Seco. It’s not quite the old-Chella that Desert Trip was, but after launching last year with headliners Mumford & Sons and Tom Petty, it established itself as a Southern California alternative to those that have aged out of Coachella. You could bring your kids for free, sit under a tree, watch Jeff Goldblum play jazz, and be home by 10 pm if you wanted. And for its second installment, it’s coming back bigger and better.

Arroyo Seco 2018 will be headlined by Neil Young and Jack White on its first night, followed by Robert Plant and Kings Of Leon on its second. Rounding out the bill are the likes of Alanis Morisette, The Pretenders, Belle & Sebastian, Gary Clark Jr., Kamasi Washington, Margo Price, Seu Jorge, The Bangles, and many more. Oh, and Jeff Goldblum will be back, too. The event will once again be held in Pasadena, California, at Brookside next to the Rose Bowl. Single day GA starts at $149 while weekend GA goes for $249. VIP passes start run $449 for the whole weekend.

Arroyo Seco Weekend will take place June 23-24. Tickets can be found starting Friday here.