ASAP Rocky’s release isn’t the only good news coming out of ASAP Mob’s camp this month. ASAP Ferg announced his forthcoming (upcoming, Ferg) tour. Dubbed the YEDI Tour, Ferg will uproot his catalog to Pittsburgh first November 7 and eventually make his way back to his home state for back-to-back shows December 20 and 21. Ferg’s breaking convention with his album rollout, opting to undergo a pre-album tour. Ferg’s anticipated next full-length project Floor Seats isn’t scheduled for release via RCA until November 22, over two weeks after the tour begins.

Attention: Launching the YEDI TOUR w/ @murdabeatz_ and @madeintyo. The Artist Presale starts tomorrow, August 13 @ 10am. Tickets available at https://t.co/4evbSaFbQE. Use code FLOORSEATS. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August 16 @10am. pic.twitter.com/iMhSrg3crn — HOOD POPE (@ASAPferg) August 12, 2019

“Launching the YEDI TOUR (with) (Murda Beatz) and (MadeinTYO),” Ferg wrote on Twitter. “The Artist Presale starts tomorrow, August 13(, at) 10am. Tickets available at asapferg.com. Use code FLOORSEATS. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August 16

@10am.”

In addition, Murda Beatz and MadeinTYO will accompany Ferg as the supporting acts. Like Ferg, Murda Beatz’ impending full-length release Keep God First 2 is set for release sometime after the start of the tour. MadeinTYO will be supporting his debut album Sincerely Tokyo, which was released in October and debuted at No. 98 on the Billboard 200.