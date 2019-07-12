Getty Image

The two men ASAP Rocky was arrested for allegedly assaulting in Sweden are also under investigation by authorities on suspicion of both assault and molestation, according to a press release from the Swedish Prosecution Authority. ASAP Rocky stated that he and his entourage were acting in self-defense when a video of the Stockholm fight surfaced online, writing on Instagram that the two men were inappropriately touching women that passed by. Although the release only refers to “the American artist,” it seems like a safe bet that the descriptor belongs to Rocky alone.

In a press release, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said: “The preliminary investigation continues regarding the American artist who is detained by the Stockholm District Court in Sweden on suspicion of assault in Stockholm. There is also a preliminary investigation in the case concerning the aggrieved party who is suspected of molestation and assault.” According to Page Six, the “aggrieved party” in the statement is “not [ASAP Rocky and his crew] but the men who allegedly followed them during the street fight.”

Of note is the fact that the “molestation” charge does not refer to sexual activity, but to “a person who physically attacks someone or exposes someone to disruptive contacts or exposes someone to other ruthless actions.” It’s a charge applied in situations like this one, wherein the perpetrator “intended to violate the peace of the victim in a sensible manner, for molestation.” According to information given to Page Six by the Swedish Prosecution Authority, “the penalty for molestation is fines or imprisonment for a maximum of one year.”

Rocky was arrested after the video surfaced, prompting the cancelation of his European tour. Although he was only slated to be detained for two weeks until July 19, the prosecutor can decide whether to file charges or ask the court for a longer detention period. Despite reports that the conditions in the detainment facility were “inhumane,” the prison and Rocky’s lawyer refuted those reports in separate statements. That hasn’t stopped a petition for his release from circulating online, accumulating over a half million signatures since June 9.