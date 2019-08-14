ASAP Rocky Said He’s ‘Disappointed’ About The Verdict For His Assault Case In Sweden

Getty Image

ASAP Rocky has spoken out for the first time since the verdict for his assault case in Sweden was announced Wednesday morning.

Rocky and his associates Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers were found guilty of assault, according to reports from Stockholm. Rocky will not have to serve any additional time (he was held for five weeks in Sweden following the alleged assault), but according to Billboard he, Corniel, and Rispers are required to collectively pay the defendant Mustafa Jafari about $22,300 in restitution and legal fees.

With fans furious over the verdict, Flacko took to Instagram to assure them that he is just as unhappy as they are — but looking to put the incident behind him. “I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT,” he wrote. “I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL, AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE.”

And Rocky has a lot to look forward to. He’s set to play Royal Arena Festival in Orpund, Switzerland this coming weekend, and he’s one of the headliners on the stacked Rolling Loud New York lineup this October.