Getty Image

Music

ASAP Rocky Says He’s Been A Sex Addict Since Middle School

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Throughout his career, ASAP Rocky has had no problems talking about sex, like when he spoke about orgies he found himself in at SXSW a few years ago. He is set to appear on an upcoming episode of Untold Stories Of Hip Hop, and in a preview clip from the show (via TMZ), he says that he has been a sex addict since his teenage years.

Host Angie Martinez asked Rocky if he was capable of being in a monogamous relationship, and he responded, “Yes, of course. I’m not gonna fabricate. You win some, you lose some. If I won, Imma tell you I won. If I lost, Imma tell you I lost. That’s life, you feel me?” He then took a pause and revealed, “I was always a sex addict.”

He then said his addiction began in junior high, and continued, “Like, I was horny! I ain’t even have no sperm in my testicles yet but I literally was horny. I’ve been a sex addict for some time, yeah. […] These are things that people stay away from. They don’t like to admit. I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothin’ that I’m not proud of speaking of.”

Watch the preview clip here.

Topics: #ASAP Rocky

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter
×