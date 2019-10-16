Throughout his career, ASAP Rocky has had no problems talking about sex, like when he spoke about orgies he found himself in at SXSW a few years ago. He is set to appear on an upcoming episode of Untold Stories Of Hip Hop, and in a preview clip from the show (via TMZ), he says that he has been a sex addict since his teenage years.

Host Angie Martinez asked Rocky if he was capable of being in a monogamous relationship, and he responded, “Yes, of course. I’m not gonna fabricate. You win some, you lose some. If I won, Imma tell you I won. If I lost, Imma tell you I lost. That’s life, you feel me?” He then took a pause and revealed, “I was always a sex addict.”

He then said his addiction began in junior high, and continued, “Like, I was horny! I ain’t even have no sperm in my testicles yet but I literally was horny. I’ve been a sex addict for some time, yeah. […] These are things that people stay away from. They don’t like to admit. I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothin’ that I’m not proud of speaking of.”

Watch the preview clip here.