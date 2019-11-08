ASAP Rocky Announces His First Concert In Sweden Following His Legal Trouble There

Perhaps the biggest music story of the summer was ASAP Rocky’s legal drama in Sweden. After a run-in with a couple of men on the streets of Stockholm, Rocky was kept behind bars for a month and was then found guilty of assault. Rocky came away from the situation having to serve no additional jail time and having to pay minor damages to the defendant. In support of Rocky, rappers like Tyler The Creator insisted they would not perform in Sweden again. One artist not boycotting the country, though, is Rocky himself: He has just announced his first concert in Sweden since his release from Swedish prison.

Rocky is set to perform at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on December 11. The lineup for the show is set to include some Swedish performers (who have not been announced yet), and proceeds from the show will go to the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups (FARR). Live Nation said in a statement, “After tremendous support from the Swedish fans, he returns to Stockholm for a long-awaited gig for all his supporters.”

In Rocky’s first social media post following his release, he wrote, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks. I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you. This has been a very difficult and humbling experience. I want to thank the court for allowing me bladi and thoto to return to our family and friends. Thanks again for all of the love and support.”