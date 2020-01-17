ASAP Rocky’s international legal trouble came to a close August, but the wild timeline of events will surely go down in history. After all, how often does a president follow the advice of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian? After Trump involved himself in Rocky’s Swedish prison sentence following assault charges, Rocky was eventually released and returned to his home soil. But the White House was reportedly upset about one thing after Rocky’s release: Trump’s administration claimed the rapper had never shown appreciation to the president for his public involvement in the case. Now, though, Rocky has come forward and contradicted these reports.

Rocky said that he did, in fact, speak to Trump personally and thank him, even though the rapper doesn’t agree with his politics. Rocky discussed these events during a recent interview (also with the rest of the ASAP Mob) with Breakfast Club on Power 105.1. Speaking to Charlamagne Tha God, Rocky said he didn’t have access to all the information developing about his case in real-time.

“I don’t feel no way about that,” Rocky said about the White House’s previous report. “I was very thankful for everybody that supported me. Even him. You know, being in that situation ’cause when you just in there, the support is what lifts you up.”

The rapper said he spoke to the president on the phone directly and thanked him. “I spoke to [Trump] to thank them,” he said. “I don’t agree with all the political sh*t that he does at all, but I’m just thankful for everybody that supported me in there.”

Rocky said that although he was nervous Trump’s involvement would make his case worse, he was still thankful for the help. “So when I’m really in Sweden and thinkin’ about all this political sh*t, I kind of thought that it was going to make my situation worse, but I was still thankful. I’m just keeping it a hundred.”

Watch ASAP Mob’s full interview with Breakfast Club above.