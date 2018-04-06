Ashley Monroe’s ‘Wild Love’ Is A Sweeping Country Ballad With No Limit

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following up a couple of early singles, country upstart Ashley Monroe has released another new track off her upcoming album Sparrow today. “Wild Love” is in the same slow and sweet vein as the album’s introductory sultry single “Hands On You,” and the mournful breakup track “Paying Attention,” this one leaning more toward a rebellious and orchestral vibe, a sweeping country ballad with no limits.

According to Monroe, the freedom she expresses in the song was inspired by her initial trip to the city of London.

“‘Wild Love’ was inspired by my first trip to London, I felt alive and a hunger to be wild, I suppose,” she said. “Brendan Benson and Waylon Payne took it to another level. This is one of my favorites!” Given the strength of these three tracks, it sounds like Monroe is on track to deliver yet another gorgeous country classic with Sparrow. Her last album of original material, 2015’s The Blade was nominated for two Grammy awards, along with a slew of other country-specific honors.

For Sparrow, Monroe worked with the go-to country producer Dave Cobb on the entire record, and recorded it at the infamous RCA Studio A in Nashville. The album drops in just a few weeks on 4/24, so look out for it then and listen to “Wild Love” above.