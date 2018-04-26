Getty Image

It’s been nearly a week since Avicii passed away, and although there has been plenty of mourning and tributes made to the EDM superstar, what there hasn’t been a lot of is answers. All that’s known about the circumstances surrounding his death is that his autopsy showed that there was nothing suspicious about his death, and foul play has been ruled out.

His family released a statement a few days ago in which they thanked fans and the music community for their support, and now they’ve shared another statement that sheds some light on what might have happened, Billboard reports. Although the new statement doesn’t point out a specific cause of death, it does say that Avicii “really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness” after he retired from touring in 2016 due to health problems. It seems to imply that the superstar took his own life, as it goes on to read: