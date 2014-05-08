Avril Lavigne Posted Some Slightly Less Awkward Fan Photos, SO HATERZ CAN SUCK IT

Last weekend a bunch of photos of Avril Lavigne posing awkwardly with Brazilian fans who were told to stand an arm’s length away from their idol exploded onto the internet, reinforcing what we already presumed about Avril Lavigne: That she’s kind of a sh*thead with a sh*tty attitude.
So, in response to all of the internet haters, Lavigne posted a bunch of photos with fans to Instagram with a slightly less forced smiles, even allowing some of the plebeians to lean into her, touching arms. SEE? SHE TOUCHED ARMS WITH THEM, FOR GOD’S SAKE.
I have a feeling that Avril’s PR person is getting an extra sparkly cupcake as a bonus this month!
And you guys, she even posted a picture of herself with some Special Olympics kids. So you just think about that next time you want to sully the good name of Avril Lavigne-Kroger.
OK, but counterpoint? Her Instagram account description reads: “Avril Lavigne Professional Rocker.” *makes dry heaving noises*
Nope, decision stands. Still a sh*thead.
(Via Buzzfeed)
I can only assume her husband, Chad Kroeger, slides his finger up your butt for his photos.
I don’t blame Lavigne at all. These people are complete freaks. I wouldn’t want them less then an arm’s length away from me either. Anybody willing to pay 400$ for one goddamn picture is crazy
I’d let a Brazilian girl touch me.
Hands still in her pockets. Same sheepish grin. I’m pretty sure that’s just a cardboard cutout of Avril Lavigne. Her fans were just allowed to stand closer to it this time.
Avril who?
Christ, could she look more uncomfortable with the Special Olympics folks? Nope. Still awkward, and Avril is still The WORST.
Notice that it would appear that if you want to be in a picture you have to both buy a shirt and wear said shirt in the photo…?
i wonder what david BOWie things of all this…
I wouldn’t be surprised if the original photo descriptions were inaccurate, after all the internet never lies and Uproxx has never been taken in by fake news stories before
She’s still a vapid talentless hack