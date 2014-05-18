Avril Lavigne’s Ex-Husband Deryck Whibley Isn’t Doing So Great

Deryck Whibley, Sum41 frontman and ex-husband of Avril Lavigne, has suffered a collapsed liver and kidneys due to years of alcohol abuse, according to a post on his website — which is ironically titled “Rock Bottom” over a series of posts called “The Red Wine Chronicles.”
From DeryckWhibley.net:
hey everyone, it’s deryck here. sorry i’ve been so m.i.a. lately, but i’ve been very sick in the hospital for a month and was pretty sick for a few weeks leading up to my trip to the hospital. the reason i got so sick is from all the hard boozing i’ve been doing over the years. it finally caught up to me. i was drinking hard every day. until one night. i was sitting at home, poured myself another drink around mid night and was about to watch a movie when all of a sudden i didn’t feel so good. i then collapsed to the ground unconscious. my fiancé got me rushed to the hospital where they put me into the intensive care unit. i was stuck with needles and i.v.’s all over. i was completely sedated the FIRST WEEK. when i finally woke up the next day i had no idea where i was. my mum and step dad were standing over me. i was so freaked out. my liver and kidney’s collapsed on me. needless to say it scared me straight. i finally realized i can’t drink anymore. if i have one drink the doc’s say i will die. i’m not preaching or anything but just always drink responsibly. i didn’t, and look where that got me. (i never thought i would ever say that! haha) anyway i have my passion and inspiration back for writing music. i already have a few song ideas for new songs. soon it will be time to start making an album and getting back to touring again. see you all sometime! there will be more posts again so say up to date friends.
Whibley is only 34-years-old, which is crazy young to suffer these kinds of serious, alcohol-related medical issues, when you think about like David Hasselhoff and Mel Gibson still keepin’ on, keepin’ on. Of course neither of those guys were married to Avril Lavigne, so I can only imagine how much the memory of that would make you want to drink yourself into a daily coma. I haven’t connected the dots yet, but I’m pretty sure she’s also to blame for global warning. One of these days, we’ll all see!
(Image via www.deryckwhibley.net)
