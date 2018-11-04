Axl Rose Is The Latest Musician To Tell Donald Trump To Stop Playing His Songs

It was only last week that Pharrell Williams sent Donald J. Trump a cease-and-desist letter, righteously angry that the president was blasting “Happy” at a rally that happened mere hours after a gunman murdered 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Now Axl Rose is pissed, too.

The Guns N’ Roses frontman took to Twitter Saturday night, one day after Trump had played the band’s 1987 classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine” to a crowd whose median age is twice as old as the song itself. Rose was not happy about that the commander in chief — whose latest pre-midterm ad has been widely criticized as straight-up racist — was in any way associating himself with a song about consensual love.

