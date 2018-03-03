Axl Rose Thinks Melania Trump’s Visa Is Fake And Accuses Her Of Being A ‘Former Hooker’

#Donald Trump
03.02.18 1 week ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

While there is no shortage of fishy details to nitpick the current First Family over, a bizarre new accusation has surfaced as a result of one of the many possibly legitimate ones.

Legendary rocker Axl Rose of Guns’N’Roses took to Twitter (again) to express his skepticism over the legitimacy of First Lady Melania Trump‘s EB-1 visa, which is no big deal, considering half the country seems to be debating the same. What he followed up with, however, dredges up other unflattering complaints about the third Mrs. Trump which have dogged her since she began the high-profile relationship in 1998.

“Some alleged former hooker who got in on some ‘trumped up’ immigration con somehow deserves privacy cuz it ‘means so much to her?’” he wrote in the middle of a short tweet storm about the visa. He also appeared to quote a Washington Post article about the visa scandal which questioned how Mrs. Trump, a Slovenian model and high school dropout, could have qualified for the EB-1 visa — sometimes called an “Einstein visa” for its rigorous requirements. Rose quoted the below passage, following up with “No one else has any!” as a dismissive retort to the plea for privacy.

“Mrs. Trump was more than amply qualified and solidly eligible,” Michael Wildes, an attorney for Melania Trump and her family said to the Post. “There is no reason to adjudicate her petition publicly when her privacy is so important to her.”

While Mrs. Trump’s propriety has been criticized before (she once posed nude in Playboy, which some Americans find distasteful and improper in a sitting First Lady), Rose’s accusation toes a very thin line of taste as well. Ultimately, it might be best to stick to asking less freighted questions like the ones posed by the Post — they’re easier to answer and a lot less likely to offend anyone other than the accused.

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSaxl rosedonald trumpguns n' rosesMELANIA TRUMP

