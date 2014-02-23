Aziz Ansari’s 5 Greatest Hip-Hop Moments

UPROXX favorite Aziz Ansari is celebrating his 31st birthday today, so of course some sort of acknowledgment is in order. Besides bringing weekly joy to the masses on Parks and Recreation, he’s a terrific stand-up currently in the middle of a sold-out tour, and has a reputation for being one of the nicest people in show business.

Next to his comedic prowess, Aziz has more hip-hop cred than any other comedian going — sorry, Donald Glover. (The man appeared in the “Otis” video!) Here are five of his most swagged out hip-hop moments.

1. Inventing new slang

Keeping up with the amount of new slang churned out by the hip-hop world can be a daunting task. And it’s a safe bet that Two Chainz is never going to top Tom Haverford’s slang for “forks.”

2. Being photoshopped onto nearly every classic hip-hop album ever

It’s common knowledge that Aziz is a huge fan of hip-hop, but little did the world know that he was responsible for most of hip-hop’s greatest albums under the name Emceez Ansari.

3. The 50 Cent grapefruit story

As long as mankind continues to exist, there will never be a more entertaining story about 50 Cent or grapefruit.

4. Swagger Coach

“I change people’s lives, that’s what I do.” — Swagger Coach Taavon.

5. Kanye hangs out with his parents

Aziz may not have his own vodka (yet) but getting Kanye to pose for a photo with you and your parents is about the most baller thing possible.

I don’t know what Aziz plans on doing for his birthday, but I like to think it involves yacht party with Jay, Kanye, and Jerry Gergich.