Baby Tate’s ‘Pedi’ Ushers In A New Era For The Young Rapper

2021 has been good to Baby Tate. After announcing her name change earlier this month — dropping from the “Yung” from Baby Tate — the rapper is celebrating a transition to a new record label with a brand new single and video. Previously signed to Issa Rae’s Atlantic-backed Raedio label, Tate will now be releasing music through Warner Records, and her first new song is a celebration of all things petty. A play on the word “Pedi,” as in short for pedicure, the rapper twerks and interrupts plenty of events throughout the chaotic video. “I’m pettier/pedier than my toes,” she raps on one of the verses sandwiched between the song’s speedy hook.

Earlier this year she told Uproxx in a cover story that helping others feel comfortable with themselves is part of why she puts herself out there so boldly. “I’ve always been a bold, out in the open person as long as I feel comfortable. I’ve always wanted to allow other people to know that it’s okay to be themselves too. I just like to laugh and make people laugh and have a good time in life because YOLO.”

YOLO indeed! Check out the new video for “Pedi” above and look out for a lot more coming from this young talent very soon.