Shutterstock

Crate Digging is Uproxx Music’s monthly exploration of the depths of DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp, in an effort to unearth some hidden gem albums that just might find their spot among your favorites.

I’ve always believed that talent can come from anywhere and that you might find something you love when you least expect it. That’s why, for the past couple years now, I’ve periodically taken the time to explore Bandcamp, the self-publishing music platform, in search of new music. The practice has resulted in me discovering some of my favorite albums that remain consistent parts of my musical rotation today.

That said, with any medium that anybody can access, there’s a lot of noise as well. So, with this new column, my job is to filter out that noise and present five of the best and less heralded releases to hit Bandcamp over the past month. This first edition includes music from around the world and across the genre spectrum, so check them out below and maybe you’ll find something that you love, a “Where has this been my whole life?” album that deserves more attention.

5. Tuyo — Pra Doer

Pra Doer is the debut release from Brazilian “futuristic folk trio” (as self-described in their Google-translated bio) Tuyo, and across these four tracks, the group, consisting of Jean Machado and sisters Lilian and Layane Soares, sound wise beyond their experience. Aesthetically, the album has an artificial divide between two themes: The “futuristic” with tracks like album opener “Conselho Do Bom Senso” and “Amadurece e Apodrece,” and the “folk” of the other two. The album opener is particularly strong, a song with booming drums, ambient vibes, and vision.