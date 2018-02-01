Crate-Digging: Bell’s Roar, Warm, Basil Oussaint, And More Bandcamp Albums From January

#Crate Digging
02.01.18 2 months ago

Shutterstock

Crate Digging is Uproxx Music’s monthly exploration of the depths of DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp, in an effort to unearth some hidden gem albums that just might find their spot among your favorites.

I’ve always believed that talent can come from anywhere and that you might find something you love when you least expect it. That’s why, for the past couple years now, I’ve periodically taken the time to explore Bandcamp, the self-publishing music platform, in search of new music. The practice has resulted in me discovering some of my favorite albums that remain consistent parts of my musical rotation today.

That said, with any medium that anybody can access, there’s a lot of noise as well. So, with this new column, my job is to filter out that noise and present five of the best and less heralded releases to hit Bandcamp over the past month. This first edition includes music from around the world and across the genre spectrum, so check them out below and maybe you’ll find something that you love, a “Where has this been my whole life?” album that deserves more attention.

5. Tuyo — Pra Doer

Pra Doer is the debut release from Brazilian “futuristic folk trio” (as self-described in their Google-translated bio) Tuyo, and across these four tracks, the group, consisting of Jean Machado and sisters Lilian and Layane Soares, sound wise beyond their experience. Aesthetically, the album has an artificial divide between two themes: The “futuristic” with tracks like album opener “Conselho Do Bom Senso” and “Amadurece e Apodrece,” and the “folk” of the other two. The album opener is particularly strong, a song with booming drums, ambient vibes, and vision.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Crate Digging
TAGSBandCampBasil OussaintBell's RoarCrate DiggingMiles CanadyTuyowarm

The RX

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 hours ago
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 5 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP