Crate Digging is Uproxx Music’s monthly exploration of the depths of DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp, in an effort to unearth some hidden gem albums that just might find their spot among your favorites.

There’s a reason certain artists define our culture: Their work is exciting, thought-provoking, fascinating, or just flat out fun. It’s important to recognize those who have risen to the top and appreciate what it is that got them there and how they manage to stay there. At the same time, however, it’s also valuable to understand the broader musical context. There’s a lot going on beyond the chart-toppers, and sometimes, some truly great work goes under-appreciated. That’s why every month, I dig through DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp and share my favorite albums that hit the service over the past few weeks.

The best Bandcamp albums from this month include kinetic punk from Trash Culture, soothing alt-pop from Antonia Navarro, and some rock-solid rock from FonFon Ru, so check them out below.

5. The Kingdom Boogie Band — Music To Make Breakfast To

Music To Make Breakfast To may sit in the No. 5 spot on this month’s list, but The Kingdom Boogie Band have delivered my single personal favorite Bandcamp track of the month. Album highlight “Always/Never (Good Time)” is a hypnotizing, rambling, psychedelic country tune that lives somewhere between Kurt Vile and Real Estate with its chill atmosphere-making ability. It’s a song that’s easy to get delightfully lost in, especially during the instrumental latter half. The album is more than just that one track, though, and through and through, it’s a rewarding listen.

4. Trash Culture — Just A Ride

The London group claims they play “straight up raw punk f*ckin’ rock,” and there’s no denying that. The album is full of rollicking high-speed rides like “Get Out,” which has a catchy and delicious guitar lick serving as its hook. Just A Ride is a short listen, but it also doesn’t need to be any longer than it is. These songs weren’t made to be lived in: They were made to grab you by the collar and shake you around until your blood doesn’t know which way to flow anymore.