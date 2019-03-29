Shutterstock

Crate Digging is Uproxx Music’s monthly exploration of the depths of DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp, in an effort to unearth some hidden gem albums that just might find their spot among your favorites.

There’s a reason that certain artists define our culture: Their work is exciting, thought-provoking, fascinating, or just flat out fun. It’s important to recognize those who have risen to the top and appreciate what it is that got them there and how they manage to stay there. At the same time, however, it’s also valuable to understand the broader musical context. There’s a lot going on beyond the chart-toppers, and sometimes, some truly great work goes under-appreciated. That’s why every month, I dig through DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp and share my favorite albums that hit the service over the past few weeks.

The best Bandcamp albums from this month include lively pop from Lucy Daydream and a new project from a talented artist who’s worked with some names you’ll recognize, so check them out below.

5. Flowers For The Hidden Girls & All Who Haunt Us — In The Morning We Became The Sun

There are a billion and one folk acts out there, but the longwindedly titled Indiana Flowers For The Hidden Girls & All Who Haunt Us has it figured out. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what he nails; it’s one of those “you know it when you hear it” scenarios. His subdued guitars and dulcet vocals (as well as whispers of electronica) come across like something from a Zach Braff soundtrack, and there’s a reason those compilations were so successful.

4. Lucy Daydream — Awake & Dreaming

Pop music is never not fun, and if you’re looking to have a good time, Lucy Daydream has you covered. Her electronic-influenced indie pop is right in line with what’s expected of the genre’s modern practitioners: Album opener “Red” explodes into a big hook, the rhythm is made for dancing, the production is tight, and it’s as accessible and enjoyable as rock-solid pop music should be.

3. Elizabeth Goodfellow — Sea Ranch

Goodfellow brings some indie credibility with her on her new EP, as she’s worked with the likes of Boygenius and Iron & Wine. She’s a drummer by trade, so unsurprisingly, there’s a strong sense of rhythm on these five songs. Most notably, the percussive nature of EP opener “Two Becomes Three” is intoxicating in that it manages to adventure without leaving the pocket.