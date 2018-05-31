Shutterstock

Crate Digging is Uproxx Music’s monthly exploration of the depths of DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp, in an effort to unearth some hidden gem albums that just might find their spot among your favorites.

If you know somebody who complains that all modern music sounds the same… well, for one, that’s a weird uninformed take and they clearly wrong. Secondly, though, direct them here, because the five albums that rose to the top of the Bandcamp crop this month come from all across the spectrum. There’s ’70s-style pop-rock, an electronic-disco modernization, heavy blues rock, Brazilian electronic music, and soaring contemporary indie rock. May was a strong month, so let’s dive in.

5. Michael Rault — It’s A New Day Tonight

On the second album from Toronto’s Michael Rault, he shows why he’s found himself in the company of high-profile friends; he’s opened for the likes of Charles Bradley and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard. He’s clearly a songwriter steeped in the styles of ’70s folk- and pop-rock, and songs like album-opener “I’ll Be There” show that as long as it’s done well and not like a ’70s-themed Halloween costume, it’s a timeless sound that translates well to 2018.

4. 88 Palms — Love Safari EP

Speaking of throwback sounds, 88 Palms has taken the sounds of ’70s disco and ’80s electronic and melded them into a contemporary sound that makes you want to dance. Humans have been dancing since the dawn of time, and a good beat will make you want to do so, but it’s especially effective when the instrumentation around the rhythm is as fleshed out as it is here. The EP has high production value, and the longer songs can stay in their groove for minutes without stagnating.