Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs Of 2018 List Has Everything From Cardi B To Kurt Vile

12.28.18 1 hour ago

Barack Obama is a big-time pop culture fan, and he’s made it a tradition to take a minute at the end of the year to share the music he enjoyed the most over the past 12 months. Now Obama has shared his 2018 list of favorite songs (as well as books and movies), and there’s some great variety in his mix. His list includes hip-hop via Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and others, country courtesy of Ashley McBryde, soul from Leon Bridges, indie via Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, and more.

Posting the lists on social media, he wrote, “As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers — some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list — I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening.”

