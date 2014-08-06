Barack Obama’s Still In The Murda Bizness, Sings Iggy Azalea’s ‘Fancy’

First things first, Obama’s the realest; you should want a bad b*tch like this. Okay, those are actually lyrics from Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy”. It’s the song of the summer, and Barack Obama is the President or something. (I am still not good with politics.) Now Baracksdubs has made a mashup of the POTUS giving us this lesson in physics as he recites the lyrics to “Fancy”. Oh you fancy, huh?

Although this isn’t my favorite Barackdub — possibly because I can’t get past my hate for this inexplicably popular song — it is an impressive feat in editing. It turns out Obama has used nearly every word in the lyrics in his speeches. Thanks, Obama!

Via Tastefully Offensive

