Barack Obama Needs One Less Problem, Sings Ariana Grande’s ‘Problem’

#Music #Ariana Grande #Iggy Azalea #Mashups
Entertainment Editor
08.19.14

Lyrics like “head in the clouds, got no weight on my shoulders” don’t seem to fit with that world-weary, resigned press conference, but here’s Barack Obama singing Ariana Grande’s “Problem” all the same. It’s Baracksdubs‘ followup to Obama singing Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy”.

Baracksdubs is doing these fancy mashups of the POTUS with every contender for song of the summer. Grande’s song came in second place by Baracksdubs’ estimate. She’d have one less problem without ya, Azalea. (She’d also benefit by hiding her dildos better.)

The editing here is impressive and all, but it could have really used an animation of Joe Biden with some rocket boobs

Like this, but with Joe Biden. Don’t act like you wouldn’t watch that.

Via Baracksdubs

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music#Ariana Grande#Iggy Azalea#Mashups
TAGSARIANA GRANDEBARACK OBAMABARACKSDUBSIggy AzaleaMashupsMusicPRESIDENT OBAMAProblem

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP