Barack Obama Needs One Less Problem, Sings Ariana Grande’s ‘Problem’

Lyrics like “head in the clouds, got no weight on my shoulders” don’t seem to fit with that world-weary, resigned press conference, but here’s Barack Obama singing Ariana Grande’s “Problem” all the same. It’s Baracksdubs‘ followup to Obama singing Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy”.

Baracksdubs is doing these fancy mashups of the POTUS with every contender for song of the summer. Grande’s song came in second place by Baracksdubs’ estimate. She’d have one less problem without ya, Azalea. (She’d also benefit by hiding her dildos better.)

The editing here is impressive and all, but it could have really used an animation of Joe Biden with some rocket boobs…

Like this, but with Joe Biden. Don’t act like you wouldn’t watch that.

Via Baracksdubs