It’s been a few years now since Natasha Khan dropped her most recent Bat For Lashes album, 2016’s The Bride. She’s kept relatively quiet since then, but now she has returned with an announcement and her first new music in three years: Lost Girls is set for release on September 6 via AWAL Recordings, and she has shared the first single, “Kids In The Dark.”

The synthpop track draws some influences from synthwave, not just in instrumentation, but how the track is drenched in reverb and has an epic aesthetic to it. There’s also some dream pop in there, so no matter how you slice it, this song is one for getting lost in.

Press materials say Lost Girls is “an album full of romance, a homage to Los Angeles where the album was recorded, to being a kid in the 80’s, to films that touched and changed her life.” It also says the album is “an album for driving in the dark; holding hands at sunset; jumping off bridges with vampires; riding your bike across the moon.”

As far as lyrical content, the album “sees Khan dreaming up her own fully formed parallel universe, creating an off-kilter coming of age film in which gangs of marauding female bikers roam our streets, teenagers make out on car hoods and a powerful female energy casts spells and leave clues for us to follow.”

Listen to “Kids In The Dark” above, and find the Lost Girls album art and tracklist below.

1. “Kids In The Dark”

2. “The Hunger”

3. “Feel For You”

4. “Desert Man”

5. “Jasmine”

6. “Vampires”

7. “So Good”

8. “Safe Tonight”

9. “Peach Sky”

10. “Mountains”

Lost Girls is out 09/06 via AWAL Recordings. Pre-order it here.