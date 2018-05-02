After a packed 2015 in which they released not one but two new albums — the practically perfect Depression Cherry followed up by the equally beautiful Thank Your Lucky Stars — Baltimore dream pop royals Beach House are in the middle of releasing singles off their follow-up, 7. Aside from all this new material, the band also shared a collection of B-sides last year, but 7 is completely new music from the group, appropriately titled as it is their seventh album.

Kicking off with the singles “Lemon Glow,” “Dive,” and “Dark Spring,” today, they’ve shared another snippet from the record, called “Black Car,” which is a slower-paced song, but features plenty of their signature synths and harmonies, and picks up a bit toward the end. The gloominess of the song is balanced out by some heavy percussion, and a recurring, flickering synth line that functions almost like a sample.

They will be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in just a couple weeks, on May 16, and the album will come out on May 11. Extensive tour dates have already been announced as well, including two sold-out shows at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles this August, and plenty of international dates, too. Check out their new track above and look for much more coming from Beach House during their live run this year.

7 is out May 11 via Sub Pop Records. Get it here.