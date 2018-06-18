Beach House’s ‘Black Car’ Video Stars An Eerie Driverless Vehicle

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Much of the beauty in Beach House’s music comes from its simplicity. The dream pop duo is never trying to beat listeners over the head with complicated song structures, but rather lull them into a sense of security with a familiar, comforting sound, upon which they still manage to expand with every record. Their latest album, 7, is one of their most adventurous yet, and the band’s new video for “Black Car” is a perfect example of their simple-yet-exciting nature. The clip, directed by Alistair Legrand (the brother of Beach House singer Victoria Legrand), features little more than nighttime footage of a black car driving around, but without a driver. It’s a relatively simple image, and yet, it’s alluring.

The band’s Legrand previously said that 7 is more lyrically collaborative than past Beach House albums have been, citing “Black Car” as an example of that:

“There was, lyrically, more of a back-and-forth on this album, too. Because in the past it’s been mostly me, but I feel like there were a lot more instances were there was a much more down-the-middle feeling. […] There’s a large portion that’s not just one person. Fusion is a good word for it. It’s all over the record.”

7 is out now via Sub Pop. Get it here.