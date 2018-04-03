Beach House Share A Dreamlike Black And White Video For The Driving ‘7’ Album Opener ‘Dark Spring’

Beach House sure is a productive duo: They released two albums, Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars, in 2015, they dropped a B-side collection last year, and now they’re back with their seventh album, the appropriately titled 7, that’s set for release on May 11. So far, we’ve heard “Lemon Glow” and “Dive” from the album, and now they’re back with another taste of the record, on the album opener “Dark Spring,” which gets the album started on as energetic a note as would make sense for the band’s ethos.

Director Zia Anger says that the video is “a very organic thing made with a lot of people (who are also filmmakers), that I love and trust. An anomaly in process.”

The band previously shared a statement about the album, and addressing “Dark Spring” and a handful of other songs on the tracklist, they wrote:

“In a more general sense, we are interested by the human mind’s (and nature’s) tendency to create forces equal and opposite to those present. Thematically, this record often deals with the beauty that arises in dealing with darkness; the empathy and love that grows from collective trauma; the place one reaches when they accept rather than deny (see ‘Dark Spring,’ ‘Pay No Mind,’ ‘Lemon Glow,’ ‘Dive,’ ‘Black Car,’ ‘Lose Your Smile’).”

Watch the video for “Dark Spring” above.

