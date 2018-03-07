Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Update: Beach House’s seventh album has been officially announced: 7 will be released via Sub Pop on May 11th. The reported tracklist was accurate, so find that, the album art, and the group’s upcoming tour dates below.

—

After a productive 2015 that saw Beach House release two albums — Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars — the group has been laying a bit lower, but their comeback is eminent. Last month, they shared a new single called “Lemon Glow,” which they said was from their upcoming album that is “due later this spring.” Well, spring is creeping closer and closer, so Beach House have shared another new song, “Dive,” a track whose first half is serenely on-brand before some kinetic drums kick in about halfway through and the track really picks up the pace.

There may also be more information about the band’s upcoming album, although not directly from the horse’s mouth. Danish website Soundvenue notes that Google Play briefly had the album title and tracklist on its website before taking it down. 7, as the album is supposedly called (a theory that’s supported by the “Dive” single art, and the fact that this would be their seventh album), appears to be set for release via Sub Pop. Curiously, though, it seems all references to Beach House have been removed from the Sub Pop website at the time of this post.

Listen to “Dive” above, and check out the tracklist for 7 below, along with the art and Beach House’s upcoming tour dates.





Sub Pop

1. “Dark Spring”

2. “Pay No Mind”

3. “Lemon Glow”

4. “L’Inconnue”

5. “Drunk in LA”

6. “Dive”

7. “Black Car”

8. “Lose Your Smile”

9. “Woo”

10. “Girl of the Year”

11. “Last Ride”



4/30 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

5/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

5/02 — Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Live

5/04 — Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

5/05 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

5/07 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

5/08 — El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

5/11 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry (album release show)

7/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

7/27 — Chapel Hill, NC @ The Ritz

7/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead theatre

7/30 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

7/31 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

8/02 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

8/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

8/05 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory at North Park

8/07 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

8/10 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

8/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

8/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

8/15 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

8/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Palace Theatre

8/18 — Chicago, Il @ Chicago Theatre

8/19 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

8/20 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

8/22 — New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre

8/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

8/24 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

8/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

9/25 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu dos Recreios

9/26 — Porto, Portugal @ Teatro sa da Bandeira

9/30 — Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne

10/01 — Köln, DE @ Gloria

10/02 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

10/04 — Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

10/05 — Gothenburg, SE @ Tradgarn:

10/07 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

10/08 — Stockholm, SE- Munchenbryggeriet

10/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box

10/11 — Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

10/12 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

10/13 — Brussels, BE @ AB

10/15 — Paris, FR @ Olympia

10/18 — London, UK @ Troxy

10/19 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/20 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street