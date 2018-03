Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Beach House is back. And, of course, it is like they never left. With two albums released in 2015, Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars, as well as last year’s b-sides collection, it’s not like the group has been out of the spotlight for long, with a steady diet of touring and festivals keeping them in the public eye. But right in before the end of Valentine’s Day, the Baltimore duo let it be known that 2018 was going to be another big year for the band.