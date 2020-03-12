Mike D And Ad-Rock Relive Their History On Stage In The ‘Beastie Boys Story’ Trailer

In January, Ad-Rock and Mike D, the surviving members of the Beastie Boys, revealed they had teamed up with Spike Jonze and Apple TV+ to make a documentary about their career. A teaser for Beastie Boys Story was shared, but now there’s a full trailer for the film, and it shows Ad-Rock and Mike D talking about their lives to an audience, as well as archival footage. The film is set to premiere on April 24, which is also the 26th anniversary of their 1994 album Ill Communication.

Apple TV’s summary of the film reads, “The story of 3 friends who inspired each other and the world. […] Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator and former hall monitor, Spike Jonze.”

Mike D previously spoke about the film with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, saying, “People were like, ‘Well why don’t you keep doing these things and would you guys be open to filming it whatever?’ So we teamed up with Spike and then filmed some shows that we did here in New York City and Brooklyn at the King’s Theater. Then, we ended up kind of just talking stories — talking about where all these songs came from, where we were at, what the circumstances that we were in that allowed us to be the lunch eaters that we are today.”

