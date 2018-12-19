Getty Image

Earlier this month, Father John Misty revealed that he would be doing his part to help with relief efforts for the California wildfires by hosting a benefit concert. The lineup he revealed was pretty stacked, featuring Haim, Mac DeMarco, Rostam, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo, Weyes Blood, Tim Heidecker, Fun’s Nate Ruess, Jeff Bhasker, Jonathan Wilson, Lucius, Tim Heidecker, and “special guests.” The event took place on Tuesday night at The Theater at The Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, and now we know that one of the “special guests” was Beck.

The indie legend swung by to perform his 1996 hit “Where It’s At.” For the performance, he was joined by Misty (on drums, aka his old post with Fleet Foxes), Este Haim, Jonathan Wilson, and Jeff Bhasker. In other news from the event, Weezer performed an acoustic version of Toto’s “Africa,” their original cover of which was the catalyst in a hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch recently.

When announcing the event, Misty noted that the Southern California Disaster Relief Fund “will support low-income LA residents whose lives and livelihoods are affected by the current wildfires in Southern California. […] The fund primarily provides longer-term support to help low-income individuals and families rebuild their lives.”