Beck’s Cover Of ‘Billie Jean’ Isn’t As Embarrassing As It Could Be

Even a Micheal Jackson hater (yes, such monsters do exist) would have to admit “Billie Jean” is a perfect song. And because it’s so perfect, every Joe and Jane Karaoke thinks they can hee-hee it as well as MJ did. Well, they can’t and they shouldn’t even try, with one exception: if you’re Beck.
After singing “Blue Moon” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Beck performed an off-camera cover of the Thriller classic for the in-studio audience, complete with MJ-esque dance moves. I use “MJ-esque” very lightly, because I mean, it’s Beck. The only thing he has in common with Jackson is mutual hat-rocking abilities.
As an MJ lover, I can say that the song is over-rated and he has plenty of better songs.
Oooo, an MJ hipster!
Haha, chalk me up as a Journey hipster and Bon Jovi hipster as well. I love those bands but I am beyond sick and tired of hearing “Don’t Stop Believing” and “Living on a Prayer” lol.
Altogether now:
Whhhoooaaa, it’s been played to de-eath
WHHOOOOAAAHHHH!!!
OVER-RATE-EAAD!!
Good god, it’s 2014, shoot side to side, especially if you know you’re going to post to youtube.
Trying to sing an MJ song is like sporting a Hitler mustache. Only an MJ can do it.