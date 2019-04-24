Los Angeles singer-songwriter Bedouine (real name Azniv Korkejian) has shared another new track from her upcoming record Bird Songs Of A Killjoy. “Echo Park,” as one might guess from its title, is an affectionate ode to her neighborhood. The video for the song features Korkejian wandering around LA, taking in the sights (farmer’s markets, groups of women hanging out on the grass) while musing on how her neighborhood is changing before her eyes.
“‘Echo Park’ started as kind of a joke,” Korkejian says of the song. “I was annoyed that my usual café was busy and there was nowhere to sit. I turned back around to my apartment, picked up the guitar, and started riffing on the neighborhood – it ended up being a really fun tune. I love my neighborhood but the rate at which things change can make your head spin. This song is about hanging on for dear life.”
The new song and video aren’t the only things Korkejian is releasing today. Bedouine will hit the road this summer and fall in support of the new record. Singer-songwriter Jose Gonzalez will join her for several of the dates. Check out her full itinerary below, and watch the video for “Echo Park” above.
06/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Emerge Music and Impact Conference
06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
06/07-08 – Sonoma, CA @ Huichica
06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
06/28 – Nashville, TN @ Musicians Corner at Centennial Park
07/26 – Calgary, Alberta @ Calgary Folk Music Festival at Prince’s Island Park
07/27 – Calgary, Alberta @ Calgary Folk Music Festival at Prince’s Island Park
08/24 – Port Townsend, WA @ Thing at McCurdy Pavilion Lawn
08/25 – Denver, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens *
08/26 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium *
08/28 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts – Helzberg Hall *
08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
08/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre *
09/07 – London, UK @ Queen Elizabeth Hall
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
10/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake
10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
10/09 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott
10/11 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live – Upstairs
10/13 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
10/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center
* w/ Jose Gonzalez