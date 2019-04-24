Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Bedouine (real name Azniv Korkejian) has shared another new track from her upcoming record Bird Songs Of A Killjoy. “Echo Park,” as one might guess from its title, is an affectionate ode to her neighborhood. The video for the song features Korkejian wandering around LA, taking in the sights (farmer’s markets, groups of women hanging out on the grass) while musing on how her neighborhood is changing before her eyes.

“‘Echo Park’ started as kind of a joke,” Korkejian says of the song. “I was annoyed that my usual café was busy and there was nowhere to sit. I turned back around to my apartment, picked up the guitar, and started riffing on the neighborhood – it ended up being a really fun tune. I love my neighborhood but the rate at which things change can make your head spin. This song is about hanging on for dear life.”

The new song and video aren’t the only things Korkejian is releasing today. Bedouine will hit the road this summer and fall in support of the new record. Singer-songwriter Jose Gonzalez will join her for several of the dates. Check out her full itinerary below, and watch the video for “Echo Park” above.

06/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Emerge Music and Impact Conference

06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

06/07-08 – Sonoma, CA @ Huichica

06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

06/28 – Nashville, TN @ Musicians Corner at Centennial Park

07/26 – Calgary, Alberta @ Calgary Folk Music Festival at Prince’s Island Park

07/27 – Calgary, Alberta @ Calgary Folk Music Festival at Prince’s Island Park

08/24 – Port Townsend, WA @ Thing at McCurdy Pavilion Lawn

08/25 – Denver, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens *

08/26 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium *

08/28 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts – Helzberg Hall *

08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

08/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre *

09/07 – London, UK @ Queen Elizabeth Hall

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

10/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

10/09 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

10/11 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live – Upstairs

10/13 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

10/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center

* w/ Jose Gonzalez