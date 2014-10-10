Ben Kweller, Selena Gomez, And William H. Macy Formed A Very Unlikely Band

Rudderless is a new movie starring Billy Crudup, Anton Yelchin, and Laurence Fishburne about a grieving father who finds a box of his dead son’s lyrics and turns them into actual songs. Fun! It’s directed by William H. Macy, who in the music video below, plays one of the film’s folky songs, “Hold On,” with Ben Kweller and Selena Gomez. It’s the year’s most unlikely band, at least until Steve Buscemi, one of the guys from Savage Garden, and Ariana Grande team up. FINALLY.

