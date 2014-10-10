Ben Kweller, Selena Gomez, And William H. Macy Formed A Very Unlikely Band

#New Music
10.10.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Rudderless is a new movie starring Billy Crudup, Anton Yelchin, and Laurence Fishburne about a grieving father who finds a box of his dead son’s lyrics and turns them into actual songs. Fun! It’s directed by William H. Macy, who in the music video below, plays one of the film’s folky songs, “Hold On,” with Ben Kweller and Selena Gomez. It’s the year’s most unlikely band, at least until Steve Buscemi, one of the guys from Savage Garden, and Ariana Grande team up. FINALLY.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New Music
TAGSBEN KWELLERnew musicSELENA GOMEZWILLIAM H. MACY

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP