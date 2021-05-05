Just five months after he dropped his last full-length effort, Burden Of Proof, Benny The Butcher returned to the music scene in February with a new EP, The Plugs I Met 2. Now there’s a new video for the latter’s track “Overall,” which features the late Chinx. This month marks six years since Chinx, born Lionel Du Fon Pickens, died from a gunshot wound. In order to incorporate the late rapper into the video, Benny opted for an animated effort.

The “Overall” video is the fourth that Benny’s released since he dropped The Plugs I Met 2. He first teamed up with 2 Chainz for their video for “Plug Talk,” which saw the two artists attending a “Hustler’s Anonymous” meeting. Next came one for “Survivor’s Remorse,” with Rick Hyde, and another for “When Tony Met Sosa.”

While The Plugs I Met 2 was a solid follow-up to its predecessor, it didn’t come without controversy. Fat Joe, who appeared on the track “Talkin’ Back,” faced criticism for anti-Asian remarks he made on the song. A short time later, he responded to the backlash in a tweet writing, “I did that verse a year ago when the news was calling it the wuhan virus before they called it COVID i support and love all my asian brothers and sisters never hate.”

You can watch the video for “Overall” above.

The Plugs I Met 2 is not via Black Soprano Family. Get it here.