The Most Outrageous Fashion Hits And Misses From The Met Gala

Monday evening’s Met Gala brought the fashion party of the year, and this style roundup provides another chance to enjoy the superficial without guilt. The annual event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, which is a self-supporting establishment. Hence the massive event where musical artists, actors, and models collide. The end result isn’t always pretty but never fails to be interesting. Pomp and circumstance is the name of the game and an ever-changing motif always leads to success and disaster.

This year’s theme, “Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology,” executed with more nuance than 2015’s “Chinese Whispers,” which saw some embarrassing attempts at Asian flavor. Last year’s biggest splash came from Rihanna with her scrambled-egg dress. In 2014, the Met Gala also became known for something very bad happening in an elevator between Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Solange Knowles. Who knows what scandals will eventually unfold, but for now, let’s consider the fashion.

WARNING: The last selection is not for the faint-hearted.

Best – Alicia Vikander: This newly Oscar-minted actress went crazy enough for this year’s theme in a Louis Vuitton minidress. The fashion house had a blast mixing textures, patterns, and asymmetric cuts. For her part, Vikander wisely kept hair and makeup minimal and let the outfit do the talking.

Worst – Demi Lovato: This gown was crafted by Moschino creator Jeremy Scott, who took the event concept too seriously. The gold-and-silver wrap panels went into overkill mode, perhaps in an effort to appear robotic but, instead, looked uncomfortable.